Deborah Ann TenBrink, age 66, of Nunica passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at home. She was born July 4, 1956, in Grand Haven to Merinus McKinley and Phyllis Arlene (Schroeder) Hitsman Jr. She met her soulmate, Kevin Sutton, at Nunica Bar.
Deborah worked as a bartender starting at the Pentagon, Stable Inn, Turk’s, Driftwood, Anchor Inn and Vic’s. She loved fishing and going to the property on the White River. Deborah was an excellent shopper, usually demanding two shopping carts. Her other interests were shuffleboard, horseshoes, collecting beer steins, gargoyles and tiger pictures. She always enjoyed a cold Miller Lite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.