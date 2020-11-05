Deborah “Debbie” Dove, age 69, of Spring Lake passed away November 1, 2020, at her home in Spring Lake. She was born May 22, 1951, in Grand Haven to Donald and Eleanor (Hutto) Slater. On August 31, 1992, she married William “Bill” Dove Jr., and he preceded her in death on August 31, 2015.
Debbie was a member of Emmanuel Free Church, where she helped teach Sunday School and graduated from Spring Lake Public Schools. She worked at the Idle Hour Restaurant in Spring Lake for over 35 years and really loved her job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.