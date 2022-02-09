Deborah Fojtik, age 64 of Robinson Township, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at home. The Funeral Service for Debbie will be at 11 a.m. Friday, February 11, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 10, from 4-6 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
