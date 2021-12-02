Mrs. Deborah Marcinak, age 69, of Spring Lake, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021. She was born March 16, 1952, in Grand Haven to Edward and Judith (Krause) Wozniak. On August 1, 1975, she married Laurence Marcinak.
Deborah was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and the Knights of Columbus, where she enjoyed cooking for special events. She loved music, especially the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, and traveling with friends. Deborah helped Larry with their family business, A&A Manufacturing Chassis Components, for many years and enjoyed going to all the races and shows. She will be greatly missed.
