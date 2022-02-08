Deborah Sue Fojtik, age 64 of Robinson Township, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at home. She was born on June 23, 1957, in Newport News, Virginia, to Ronald and Patsy (Hierholzer) Fojtik.
Debbie graduated from Grand Haven High School and worked as a case worker for Catholic Charities in Grand Rapids for many years. She previously worked in food service in several positions, and as a receptionist for her brother’s firm, Fojtik Law office, in the 1990s. Her true passion was for animals, which led her to pursue a career as a vet tech, which she did for a few years. Debbie enjoyed boating, spending time on the water, and loved her animals; she enjoyed tending to her peacocks and taking care of her koi pond. Most importantly, Debbie enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.
