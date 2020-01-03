Debra Lynn Garwood, age 59, of Grand Haven passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, at home. She was born April 9, 1960, in Muskegon, Michigan, to the late Boyd Eugene and Carol Ann (Roomsburg) Myers.
Deb married David Garwood on August 26, 1983, in Hudsonville, Michigan. She was a long-time resident of Grand Haven, having lived most of her life here. Deb graduated from Grand Haven High School, Class of 1980, and went on to work for GHAPS driving the school bus. Prior to this, she worked for School Zone Publishing and was a babysitter. Deb enjoyed knitting and crocheting, often donating all the clothing she made to those in need. She also enjoyed camping, tubing, going on trips to the casino, working in her flower garden and feeding the birds. Deb will be remembered and missed by many in the community.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, David; three sons: Derrick (Sarah) Myers of Montague, Dustin (Donna) Garwood and Devin Garwood, all of Grand Haven; grandchildren: David, Madeline, Chad, Vince, Chevy and Jaylin; mother, Carol Myers of Grand Haven; six sisters: Cheryl (Marvin) Kalasz, Nancy (Bob) Vanhuisen, Brenda (Rich) Sibley, Linda (Randy) Bakker, Tammie (Aaron) Hughes and Pam (Gary) Wolters; and several nieces and nephews.
The Memorial Service for Deb will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Bytwerk officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Grand Haven Township Lakeshore Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Grand Haven Area Public Schools: Food Service Dept.
