Delores Ann Gulis, 91, of Spring Lake died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at a local care facility. Arrangements by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.
Latest News
- Wednesday's update: 13,686 new cases, 392 deaths in Michigan in past 2 days
- Bucs wrestlers earn pair of victories over Hart, Howell
- NHL announces players won't be allowed to go to Olympics
- Pause on student loan payments extended through May 1
- Vintage Christmas decorations are hot again this year — and people are paying top dollar
- McKee/Conquest visit Grand Haven's port
- State Briefs
- Proposed ordinance would let City Council 'take their show on the road'
Most Popular
Articles
- Bridge Update: Lanes expected to reopen Dec. 23
- Mike Grillo
- Farewell after 45 years in the hospital
- A taste of Poland in Fruitport
- Grand Haven boys get career night from Worthington in Drawbridge win
- Wyoming man charged in hit-and-run on Sterns bridge
- Damaging winds lead to school closures
- Ingall, Siemion say farewell to Grand Haven schools
- Michigan blueberry farmers persevere despite bleak economic future
- Giant Nativity scene returns to waterfront
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- State’s gun status quo must change (10)
- Your Views (10)
- GOP is right: Build Back Better provides break for the rich (4)
- Your Views (3)
- Your Views (3)
- What happened to the dollar store? (3)
- Your Views (3)
- Your Views (2)
- Traveling around Tri-Cities is neither here nor there (2)
- Which Americans truly have the right to bear arms? (2)
- Will there be room in the inn this Christmas? (2)
- Don’t overlook giving thanks for spiritual blessings (2)
- Vaccination rates are up, but holdouts ensure the virus will stick around (2)
- GHAPS assistant superintendent arrested, arraigned on embezzlement charge (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Will city allow recreational pot sales? (2)
- The sad state of free speech on college campuses (1)
- Reasons to be thankful: Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, Tom Brady and more (1)
- LSU, Kelly agree to 10-year contract worth at least $95M (1)
- Trigger fingers: 1 person kills, but more can be responsible (1)
- No, Michael Flynn, America doesn’t need one religion (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Treatment of Uyghurs is at the center of China's Winter Olympics problem (1)
- Getting to know Catherine McNally (1)
- Acknowledging, understanding our history helps us grow (1)
- The love of God is the central truth of Christmas (1)
- Gift paves way for Ottawa Sands improvements (1)
- Letting yourself go with the stories of Christmas (1)
- With guns, safety always must come first (1)
- Police searching for suspect in Lake Michigan Credit Union robbery (1)
- Many reasons to be thankful (1)
- Proposed ordinance would let City Council 'take their show on the road' (1)
- 98-year-old celebrates 70 years as Hope basketball season ticket holder (1)
- Farewell after 45 years in the hospital (1)
- State Briefs (1)
- The future is electric: The rising popularity of EVs (1)
- Documents: Wheeler had history of financial troubles (1)
- Area schools make plans ahead of mask mandate expiration (1)
- Pope hopes charity match deals a "kick" to exclusion (1)
- Local agencies stressed: 'We just can’t find that housing' (1)
- Opinion Poll results (1)
- Substitute teacher at West Ottawa threatened suicide if student disclosed assault (1)
- The Chalkboard Project: ‘Dismantling the power of words’ (1)
- Your Views (1)
- 'Comfort and Joy' shattered at parade (1)
- Not Christmas yet! Advent and the Four Last Things (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.