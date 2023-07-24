Delores Ann Kieft, age 86 of Spring Lake, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born on April 2, 1937, in Fremont, Michigan, to the late Morris and Evelyn (Meyers) Tindall. Delores married Donald W. Kieft on July 28, 1955, in Grand Haven.
Delores graduated from Grand Haven High School, Class of 1955. She worked as an administrative assistant for Heyboer Excavating for several years before her retirement and was a member of First Reformed Church for many years. Delores loved traveling, reading, photography, doing crafts, and decorating her home. She loved her family and enjoyed spending as much time as possible with them whenever she could.
