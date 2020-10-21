Delores “Dee” M. Drenth, age 90 of Spring Lake, passed away October 18, 2020, at Heartwood Lodge. She was born January 20, 1930, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Ralph E. and Catherine (Richmond) Wiley.
Dee married Robert “Tiny” Drenth on March 25, 1960, in Grand Haven. Delores lived in Grand Haven most of her life, and was a member of Trinity Reformed Church. She worked for Peerless Novelty (Stanco) for 47 years, previously working for Camfield’s Manufacturing and Haven Laundry. Dee enjoyed attending and helping out at her church in the Blue Lake Chapel.
