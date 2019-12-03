Heaven gained a beautiful angel on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Delores J. Wierenga, age 93 of Grand Haven, peacefully left this world and entered Heaven. She was born May 24, 1926, to Art and Jennie (Winkle) Hoekwater in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Delores graduated from Sparta High School in 1945 and married Harold Wierenga Sr. on October 21, 1949. They were happily married for 52 years until Harold’s death in 2001. Delores was a member of Second Reformed Church for 64 years and was part of the choir, Ladies Guild, and Mr. and Mrs. Fellowship group. She loved flowers and was an avid gardener. Delores deeply loved her family and was faithful to her friends.
She was a beloved mother to: Robert (Helen) Wierenga, Jan Wierenga and Harold (Sherry) Wierenga Jr.; devoted grandma to: Harold (Ashley) Wierenga III, Kari (Mark) Maier, Ryan (Janeen) Wierenga, Matt (Tania) Wierenga and Jeremy Wierenga; a loving great-grandma to: Lily, Gavin, Alex, Ella, Colette, Annaleigh, Zaina, Leo and Harold IV (Henry), all who survive her. Delores is also survived by her sister, Shirley Harmon; sister-in-law, Elaine Hoekwater; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harold; her son, Richard; her parents, Art and Jennie; brother, Don Hoekwater; sister, Arlene Vanderhyde; and brothers-in-law, Tony Harmon and Bob Vanderhyde.
The family would like to thank the staff at Grand Pines Assisted Living. The care and compassion which the staff showed fully immersed Delores with love, and we are forever grateful. We would also like to thank Hospice of North Ottawa Community for their compassionate care the last year and a half.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Second Reformed Church in Grand Haven with Pastor Dan Eisnor officiating. Visitation will be Friday, January 10, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. also at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in Delores Wierenga’s name to Second Reformed Church, 1000 Waverly St., Grand Haven, MI 49417. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Delores’ online guestbook.
