The Memorial Service for Delores Wierenga will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Second Reformed Church in Grand Haven. Visitation will be Friday, January 10, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. also at the church. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to view full obituary.
