Mrs. Delphine Dolores Frazier, age 85, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She was born in Allenville, Michigan, on March 27, 1935, to Robert and Verena (Weiss) Wartella.
She graduated from LaSalle High School in St. Ignace in 1953 and married Charles Frazier on October 2, 1954, in St. Ignace, Michigan. After her children were grown, she spent a year as the cook on the University of Michigan research vessel Laurentian when they sailed to The Gambia. She later worked at the GM Delphi plant for over 15 years before retiring in 2000. Her favorite “job” was Grandma. Hosting many sleepovers with her grandchildren and watching movies they would bring late into the night, playing Uno and board games, making sundaes, and cooking the best pancakes they ever had.
