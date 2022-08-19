Dennis G. Nash, age 72, of Grand Haven, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Veterans Hospital in Ann Arbor. He was born July 7, 1950, in Battle Creek to Jack and Donna (Stoudt) Nash; and on August 22, 1970, he married Pamela Jones.
Dennis was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during Vietnam. He worked 32 years as an air traffic controller before retiring in 2003, and after retiring he worked part-time at Disney World for 10 years. Dennis is a member of the United Methodist Church of the Dunes and St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Florida. Dennis enjoyed being active and serving his community through DeColores, Pilgrimage Communities and volunteering for Habitat for Humanity for many years. He loved amusement parks, pickleball, volleyball, bicycling, sports, musical shows, and playing cards and games with family and friends. He will be greatly missed.
