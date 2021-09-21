Dennis J. Kooiman, age 66 of Spring Lake/Grand Haven, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Mercy Hospital. He was born on April 18, 1955, to Henry and Donna May (Juhnke) Kooiman.
Dennis married Lynda Barrett on November 7, 1980. Dennis graduated from Grand Haven High School and then served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1975 to 1979 at the end of the Vietnam War Era. Upon his return from the military, Dennis attended Northwestern Michigan University and worked as an operator at Consumers Energy until his retirement. He enjoyed biking, playing guitar, spending time with his family, and traveling to the Traverse City area whenever he could.
