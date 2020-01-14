Dennis William Marzec, age 67 of Grand Haven, passed away suddenly on Friday, January 10, 2020, at home. He was born June 14, 1952, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late William and Lillian (Pakula) Marzec.
Dennis married Laura Whiston on July 16, 2005, in Taylor, Michigan. He graduated from Henry Ford College and then worked at Ford Motor Company as an electrician, retiring in 2012 after 35 years. Dennis and Laura then moved to Grand Haven to enjoy retirement. He was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, and the Grand Haven Eagles, Aerie 925. Dennis loved to travel and enjoyed going to Mackinaw Island, the U.P. and Florida, and going on cruises. He liked tinkering with and fixing things, going to thrift stores, and having conversations with his best friends. Dennis was a great animal lover and was fond of his pets: JoJo, Rosie and Chubbers. Most importantly, Dennis loved his family, and he always held a special place in his heart for his daughter, Lila.
Dennis is lovingly remembered and missed by his wife of 14 years, Laura; daughter, Lila Marzec of Grand Haven; in-laws, Allen and Phyllis Whiston; sister-in-law, Lisa (Todd) Howard; brother, Tom Marzec; nieces, Aimee Howard and Kristina Bierl; aunt, Irene (Norb) Romej; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The Funeral Service for Dennis will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at St. John’s Episcopal Church with the Rev. Jared Cramer officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Interment will be at Grand Haven Township Historical Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lila Marzec Memorial Education Fund, c/o Lake Michigan Credit Union; or Loving Spoonful Food Pantry, c/o St. John’s Episcopal Church. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Dennis’ online guestbook.
