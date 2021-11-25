Mr. Derek Mast, age 39, of Spring Lake, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021. He was born July 20, 1982, in Grand Haven to Keith and Lynn Mast.
Derek graduated from Spring Lake High School, class of 2000. He went on to earn a degree in finance from Michigan State University. Derek pursued a career in banking and later in real estate. Derek enjoyed playing soccer, golf, watching sports with friends, and cheering on his beloved Spartans. Most of all, Derek enjoyed spending time with family, especially his son, Porter. He was thankful to have had the opportunity to travel to many places throughout the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.