Dewie “Del” Jordan, age 79 of Nunica, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Muskegon. He was born November 1, 1940, in Truman, Arkansas, to the late Dewey and Thelma (Bradsher) Jordan.
Del married his college sweetheart, Nancy Leister, on September 7, 1963, in Toledo, Ohio. He graduated from Western Michigan University with a B.S. degree and was a Distinguished Military Graduate. He was also a member of the Delta Chi Fraternity. Dewie proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1963 through 1968, serving in the United States, France, Germany and in Vietnam.
Following his military service, Dewie worked for Total Petroleum and later Blackmer Pump, where he was vice president of marketing. In 1989, Dewie started his own company, Advanced Recovery Technology Corp. (ARTCORP), which he operated for 27 years. He was a member of Spring Lake Presbyterian Church and was a past elder and a member of the usher team. He was the chairman of the church’s annual Christmas Tree Sale at one time, and enjoyed choosing and marking trees in the fields. Dewie was a member of the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28, serving on the Honor Guard and Rifle Squad, and as the Boy Scout liaison officer. He enjoyed fly fishing, hunting, sailing, traveling, and spending time with his family at their Northport, Michigan, cottage on Grand Traverse Bay. Dewie was also very involved in Boy Scouts with his son Dan, who achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy; daughter, Julie (Mike) Cavellier; son, Daniel (Lydia) Jordan; six grandchildren: Jack and Anna Cavellier, Nathaniel Jordan, Eloise, Glen and Catherine Galbraith-Albutt; his sisters: Donna (Harry) Traugh, Linda (Ron) Calhoun and Faye Blackburn; sister-in-law, Norma Glanz; as well as several nieces and nephews. Dewie was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, John Blackburn and Harold Glanz.
A Memorial Service for Dewie will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Spring Lake Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Dan Anderson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Full Military Rites will be by Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28. A private service will be held later at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Spring Lake Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund or BSA Grand Haven Troop 165 sponsored by the American Legion. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Dewie’s online guestbook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.