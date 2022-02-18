Windy. Snow this evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low near 15F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Diana Lynn Wait, age 62 of Grand Haven, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Mercy Hospital. She was born on February 24, 1959, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to Glenn and Constance (Modrack) Leslie. Diana married Michael Miedema in 2016 in Hudsonville, Michigan.
Diana graduated from Grand Haven High School, Class of 1979, and was a lifelong resident of the area. She worked in food service for most of her 25-year career, working at Bil Mar Foods, Sara Lee and most recently, Tyson Foods. Prior to this, she prepared food at the commissary and worked as a child day care provider. Diana also served as a volunteer at the YMCA in the pool area. She and Michael enjoyed traveling to Texas in the winter months and especially loved many trips they took to Mexico. Diana enjoyed swimming in her brother’s pool, planting and caring for her flower beds, and visiting with her family. Diana was a very caring and loving person who helped many people throughout her lifetime, and will be missed by many.
