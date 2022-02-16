Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Evening rain and wind followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming N and decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Evening rain and wind followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming N and decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.