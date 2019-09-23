Diana McCarthy, age 76, of Grand Haven passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, at a local nursing home. The funeral services for Diana will be held Wednesday, September 25, at 11 a.m. at Life Tree Church, 10933 Lake Michigan Drive, with Pastor Jeff Elzinga officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 24, from 6-8 p.m. at the church. A complete obituary will be in Tuesday’s paper. Please visit www.klaassenfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign Diana’s online guestbook or share a memory with her family.
