Mrs. Diana L. Wipperfurth, age 85, of Spring Lake passed away September 20, 2019, at Harbor Hospice, Poppen Hospice Residence. She was born April 2, 1934, in Conneaut, Ohio, to the late Myles L. and Betty (Smith) Horton.
Diana married William J. Wipperfurth on March 7, 1953, in Angola, Indiana. Bill passed away December 13, 2016.
Diana has lived in Spring Lake since 1953, coming from East Lansing, Michigan, where she met Bill while attending Michigan State University. Diana is a member of Spring Lake Presbyterian Church, Longboat Chapel of Longboat Key, Florida, Spring Lake Yacht Club, Mackinac Island Yacht Club, and past member of Spring Lake Country Club. Diana was proud to be the first woman member of the United States Power Squadron, also a member of the Eastern Star 132. She loved doing crossword puzzles, boating, and numerous family dinners and gatherings.
Diana is survived by her loving family: daughters: Karen (Brian) Dickey, Amey (Steve) Rothman and Diana (Bradley) Bench, and son-in-law, Michael Aeling; grandchildren: Alyssa (Matthew) Sierawski, Erika Dickey, Jason Dickey, Ashley (Dan) Gasper, Jill (Bruce) Margulis, Amanda (Kyle) Kuharevicz and Myles Bench; and three great-grandchildren: Isabella Rose, Kyle and Jett William Kuharevicz. Also surviving are sister-in-law, Barbara DeWitt; brother-in-law, Kurt Wipperfurth; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Elizabeth Aeling; sister, Karen Taylor; grandson, Daniel David Horning II; and in-laws: Jerry and Anita Wipperfurth, Ken De Witt, and Janice Wipperfurth.
The Funeral Service will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the Spring Lake Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Dan Anderson officiating. Interment will be in Spring Lake Cemetery. Friends are invited to meet the family 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the Klaassen Family Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please remember Harbor Hospice, Poppen Hospice Residence. Please visit www.klaassenfunerahome to sign Diana’s online guest book.
