Diane Corrine Morse, age 90 of Grand Haven, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at home. She was born March 24, 1930, in Chicago, Illinois, to Archie and Mina (Geisler) Decker. She married Milford Alan Morse on December 29, 1950, and he preceded her in death on December 7, 1993, after 42 years of marriage.
Upon graduation from high school, Diane worked at Reichardt’s Grand Haven store, creating newspaper ads and assisting around the store. She then worked for Steketee’s in Grand Haven, and went on to Jacobson’s in Grand Rapids. Diane was a talented gardener who had a true green thumb, and she enjoyed spending time outdoors in the summer months tending to her flower and veggie gardens. She was also a great cook who enjoyed cooking meals for her family and sewing.
