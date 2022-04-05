Diane Louise Kubal, age 79 of Spring Lake, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022. She was born on October 26, 1942, in Muskegon, Michigan, to the late Oscar C. and Louise (Grumm) Nelson. Diane married Lynn A. Kubal on September 14, 1968, and he preceded her in death on May 9, 2003.
Diane graduated from Muskegon High School and was a member of Harvest Bible Chapel of Spring Lake for many years. She had a long career in several churches throughout the years, managing their adult education departments and various other ministries such as a Women’s Pregnancy Center, which was launched in 1986 and was emanated from her desire to support women in need throughout their pregnancy and birth of their child. Diane also had a long and successful career as a potter with her business “The Potters Hand” and sold many of her creations across Ohio and Michigan. She enjoyed camaraderie with her neighborhood book club and card club girlfriends, her “Golden Girls” best friend get-togethers, and spent thousands of hours knitting and crocheting many beautiful baby blankets, hats and dolls, which she donated to local and international charities.
