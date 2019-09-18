Diane Lynn Vriesman Ferwerda, age 69, went to her heavenly home Thursday, September 5, 2019, in Buford, Georgia, after a long illness.
Diane, who was best known for her wonderful smile, kind words and good deeds to her many friends and family members, was born October 31, 1949, in Grand Haven, Michigan, and was preceded in death by her parents, John and Dorothy (Laning) Vriesman. Surviving are her husband, Fred Ferwerda; her four children: Kevin (Alyson) Ferwerda, Nicole (Darin) DeYoung, Stacy (Alex) Okland and Whitney (Brian) Thompson; her one sister, Gayle (Larry) Ruiter; her four brothers: Richard (Margo) Vriesman, Steven (Karen ) Vriesman, Ronald (Lynne) Vriesman and Mark (Amy) Vriesman; sister-in-law, Judith (David) Groenleer; 10 grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service to honor her life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019, at the Calvary Church Chapel located at 707 East Beltline NE, Grand Rapids, MI, 49525. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kindred Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association.
