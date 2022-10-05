Diane (Geno) Wallish, a long-time resident of the Grand Haven area, passed away from a long illness.
She is survived by her beloved husband, William (Bill) Wallish; children: Joshua and Amy Wallish, Elizabeth (Wallish) and Glenn VanDerWoude; grandchildren: Collin, Alexander, William, Matthew, Margaret and William. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Richard and Janice Geno; and brother, Richard; her beloved mother- and father in-law, Beatrice and Edward Wallish. She is also survived by her brother, Philip Geno, and a large extended family.
