Diane Mae Legg, age 72, of Grand Haven passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. She was born January 7, 1950, in Detroit to Frederick A. and Margaret G. (Burlison) Holdsworth. Diane married Douglas A. Legg on August 16, 1975, in Livonia, Michigan.
Diane graduated as salutatorian from Northville High School in 1968 and graduated from the University of Michigan with her Bachelor’s in Education in 1972. She did foreign study at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, University of Sheffield in England, and student teaching at Barnstaple, England. Diane had a great love of music, family and animals. She was a voracious reader and child of the television era. Diane was a free spirit, hippie spirit and empathetic soul.
