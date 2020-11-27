Diane Marie Hysell, age 57 of Grand Haven, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, at Metro Health Hospital due to complications from COVID-19. She was born September 1, 1963, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to Russell and Peggy (Baird) Berg Sr.
Diane was a graduate of Grand Haven High School, where she was active as a drum major and cheerleader. She married Daniel Hysell on June 5, 1982, in Spring Lake, and they enjoyed 38 years of marriage together. Over the years, Diane worked at Tim and Jerry’s Shoes, Paris Studios, WOOD-TV-8 and School Zone Publishing. Diane was a great cook who enjoyed hosting family dinners and spending quality time with her family and friends around her pool in the backyard. She loved watching the Hallmark Channel and could watch Christmas movies year-round. She liked the challenge of a good puzzle and enjoyed the stress relief of coloring books. Diane was active in gymnastics in high school, and later in life volunteered as a gymnastic coach and enjoyed teaching and guiding her girls. She and Dan traveled extensively throughout the United States and abroad, especially enjoying the Caribbean.
