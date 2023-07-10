Diane Marie Richardson, age 69, of Grand Haven passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Trinity Health Hospital Muskegon. She was born October 11, 1953, in Morris, Illinois to Robert and Ruth (Stahl) Kenney.
Diane was a Registered Nurse and worked at various hospitals and nursing homes in the West Michigan area, during her career of service to others. She loved gardening, watching, feeding wildlife, and advocating for animals. Diane enjoyed having a dog, always treating them as family.
