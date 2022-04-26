Diane Marie Self, age 70 of Grand Haven, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Poppen Residence Hospice Harbor House. She was born on July 3, 1951, in Muskegon, Michigan, to Harold and Audrey (Burkall) Neiser. Diane married Eldon Self on November 2, 1974, in Muskegon, Michigan.
Diane graduated from Mona Shores High School, later moving to the Grand Haven area, where she lived most of her life. She worked as a nurse assistant at Hackley Hospital. Diane and her mother taught ceramics for over 30 years and made cabbage patch dolls and clothing, which they sold at craft fairs. She taught Sunday school for 28 years and was also in the choir.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.