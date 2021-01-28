Diane Morse, 90, of Grand Haven died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at home. Arrangements by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.
Latest News
- Beavers causing damage in Pottawattomie Park
- State Briefs
- Sgt. Kik to retire next month
- States lift restrictions gradually amid fears of new variant
- Grand Haven forecast
- Community Calendar 1-28
- Whitmer calls for unity, says continued efforts and vaccines will end pandemic
- GH's Eastern Floral to become Huisman Flowers
Most Popular
Articles
- SL Twp. family escapes burning home early Wednesday
- Mona Shores hockey player dies following car crash
- Off on an adventure
- Crews battle house fire in Robinson Township
- SportHouse delivers ‘family environment’ amidst winter delays
- Local bird hunter starts upland clothing line
- GH woman finds joy in trying to unite old photos with families
- Emergency agencies update mutual aid agreement
- Support, fundraiser provides ‘human connection’ to Spring Lake brothers
- Friday's update: 17 deaths in Michigan, zero in Ottawa County
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Your Views (12)
- Life in the Cancel Culture (9)
- Michigan Republican Party war on the middle class (8)
- Your Views (7)
- White supremacist extremists are the nation's deadliest terror threat (7)
- Your Views (3)
- The riotous end of the Trump term (2)
- Whitmer unveils massive COVID recovery plan (2)
- Biden inauguration to feature virtual, nationwide parade (2)
- Your Views (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.