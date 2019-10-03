Mrs. Diane O. Kostner, age 75, of Grand Haven passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019. She was born May 1, 1944, in Northwood, North Dakota, to Orville and Dorothy (Scheele) Bakke. On August 8, 1960, she married James Kostner in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Grand Forks, North Dakota; he preceded her in death in 1992.
Diane was a member of St. Patrick–St. Anthony Catholic Church. She retired after 28 years as the director of the food service program for Grand Haven Area Public Schools. In later years, she also enjoyed working with the special-education children during the lunch time at the junior high. Diane enjoyed traveling, camping, baking, cooking and trips to the casino. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by two children, Rhonda Glavich of Ludington and Gary Kostner of Grand Haven; three grandchildren: Jeffrey Kostner, Jacob Kostner and Megan Kostner; several great-grandchildren; sister, Colleen Clausen; brothers, Gerald (Bernice) Bakke and Kenneth Bakke; and in-laws: Eileen (John) Maag, Maryann DeVries and Timothy Kostner. She was preceded in death by her son, Greg Kostner; and granddaughter, Sheila Colleen Wishman.
A private family service will take place. Interment will take place in Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Diane may be given to the Harbor Hospice Foundation. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.