The Funeral Service for Diane Self will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Trinity Reformed Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Latest News
- Pitcher's duel swings Falcons' way, top Bucs despite late rally
- Oodles of Doodles: Harbor Humane takes in 35 dogs from Alabama puppy mill
- Movies love a comeback story. This summer, it's their turn.
- Lakers track throws kitchen sink, keeps pace with conference favorites on Senior Day
- East-side block of Washington closed early next week
- Spring Lake school receives grant funds for student safety
- State Briefs
- Coast Guard Festival asks city to suspend social district
Most Popular
Articles
- Body of missing 1-year-old found in creek 1 mile from home, police say
- Two arrested for graffiti on GH lighthouse
- Deputies searching for missing toddler in Kent County
- Grand Haven woman, 92, celebrates birthday on 'Today Show'
- ‘It’s all from the heart’: Griffin principal to retire
- Longtime Laker coach Rabideau set for Michigan coaches' Hall of Fame
- Attorney general warns of senior scams during Grand Haven talk
- Local rock band opens for Bon Jovi
- Search for missing Byron Twp. 1-year-old continues
- Coast Guard Festival asks city to suspend social district
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Whitmer proves she’s not serious about election integrity (9)
- Keep saying ‘gay,’ despite new legislation – kids need to hear it (8)
- Your Views (7)
- I am now 1 in 8, but that's not what makes me angry (6)
- Your Views (3)
- Sexual subjects in school and society should concern us all (3)
- GOP opposition to Jackson only helps further politicize the Supreme Court (3)
- Your Views (3)
- Your Views (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Gov. Whitmer promises 'transparent, independent' probe of Grand Rapids shooting (2)
- Ground broken on Schmidt Heritage Park (2)
- Time to examine whether minor vehicle infractions merit police stops (2)
- Your Views (1)
- BLP manager concerned about EGLE enforcement notice (1)
- McGinnis makes it to the second round in Portage (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Never neglect your basic need for connections (1)
- It's high time to toss the mask mandates for good (1)
- Family seeks charges, officer's ID in Patrick Lyoya's death (1)
- Freedom misunderstood: The perils in our county elections (1)
- State champs: GHHS Science Olympiad tallies 18th state title (1)
- Workers grade beach with summer around the corner (1)
- Tuesday's election results (1)
- State Briefs (1)
- Rampant inflation, anxiety stymie Biden effort to focus on strong economic growth (1)
- Attacking the rich means attacking the country (1)
- Just what is the president’s role in current gasoline prices? (1)
- Why do Florida Republicans hate critical race theory? (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.