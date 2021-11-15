Dianne F. Khodl, age 75, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, November 12, 2021.
She will be dearly missed by her husband of 55 years, Ken; their daughter, Angela Tramper; grandchildren, Patrick Tramper (Jessica) and Katie Hamil (Grant); and great-grandchildren, Selah and Elsie Tramper; and sister, Janice Schwerin (Larry). She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Olga Morehouse; parents-in-law, Rudolf and Gladys Khodl; and son-in-law, Bob Tramper.
