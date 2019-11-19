Dolores M. Heyblom, age 90, of Spring Lake, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Grand Pines Assisted Living.
She was born April 28, 1929, in Grand Haven to the late Clyde and Virginia (Gallagher) Peel. Dolores married Gilbert C. Heyblom on January 30, 1954, in Spring Lake. He preceded her in death on August 5, 2014.
Dolores was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where she was involved in the Altar Society and assisted with funeral luncheons. She was a supportive wife and mother to her husband and children, and enjoyed traveling, taking care of her family, and spending as much time as possible with her children and grandkids. Dolores will be lovingly remembered and missed by her many family members and extended church family.
She is survived by her loving family: daughter, Brenda Heyblom of Grand Haven; and sons: Steven (Shelley) Heyblom of Grand Haven, Richard (Beth) Heyblom of Grand Haven, Daniel (Denise) Heyblom of West Olive and Gilbert “Gib” Heyblom II of Spring Lake; her beloved grandchildren: Heath (Cassandra) Heyblom, Mitchel Heyblom, Marissa Heyblom, Jacob (Abbey) Heyblom, Michael (Macaire) Heyblom and Anna Heyblom; three great-grandchildren: Alicia, Dayna and Brigitte Heyblom; two sisters, Betty Dalman and Marcia (Bill) Braunschneider; her brother, Thomas (Diane) Peel; in-laws: Elizabeth Peel, Cora (Andy) Groenhout and Leona Heyblom; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and Richard Peel; and in-laws: Melvin Dalman, John and Mary Peterson, George and Grace Kruizenga, Joan Niven, and John (Bud) Heyblom.
The Funeral Service for Dolores will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father David Gross officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Spring Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of North Ottawa Community or St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Dolores’ online guestbook.
