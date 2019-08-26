Dolores A. Van Dongen, age 84, of Grand Haven was promoted to Glory on Friday, August 23, 2019. She was born July 20,1935 in Grand Haven to the late Gerald and Nellie (Bosma) Van Dongen. Dolores lived in Grand Haven all of her life and worked at North Ottawa Community Hospital as a nurse’s aide for 17 years.
She was an active member of the Salvation Army, secretary of Community Care Ministries, and a songster. Dolores was a great volunteer for North Ottawa Care, Medi-Lodge, and Riverside, helping others in need. She also loved knitting and ceramics.
Dolores is survived by her loving family: brothers, Gene (Barbara) Van Dongen, Gary (Diane) Van Dongen, James (Deborah) Van Dongen and Charles (Dawn) Van Dongen.
She was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Charlene Van Dongen.
The Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the Salvation Army, 310 N. DeSpelder St. with Majors William and Heather Holman officiating. Friends are invited to greet the family one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Lake Forest Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please remember The Salvation Army. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Dolores’ online guest book.
