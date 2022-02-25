Domenico “Dom” Farnelli Jr., age 79, passed away at home with his family by his side on Friday, February 18, 2022, after his battle with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.
He was born on February 15, 1943, to Domenico and Audrey (Bromley) Farnelli Sr. in Muskegon. Dom served his country in the U.S. Navy. Prior to 2011, Dom worked for Consumers Energy as a senior technical analyst.
