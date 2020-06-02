In loving memory of Don Johnston, age 61 of Spring Lake, who passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Mercy Hospital, after battling multiple myeloma cancer. He was born January 15, 1959, in Muskegon, Michigan, to the late Donald Roy and Janice Claire (Dregne) Johnston Sr.
Don married Cheryl Robertson on June 18, 1983, in Grand Haven, Michigan. He worked at Grand Valley Marina as a marine technician for 29 years. He was a big U of M fan who enjoyed boating, camping and yard work. He took pride in seeing the results of a hard day’s work. He always had a story to tell about all the friends he made over the years, and he loved to make people laugh.
