Donald “Don” Theodore Kessler, age 86 of Grand Haven, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Mercy Hospital. He was born June 3, 1933, in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, to the late Albert and Philomina (Andres) Kessler.
Don proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1956, during the Korean Conflict Era. Upon his return from deployment, he married Joan Starr on November 3, 1956, in Big Rapids, Michigan. Don was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and worked for the Grand Rapids City Water Department for 30 years, until his retirement. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, playing bingo and going on trips to the casino. Don also had a passion for gardening and tinkering in his workshop.
He will be lovingly remembered and missed by his wife of 63 years, Joan; sons: Dennis (Jeanine) Kessler of Prattville, Alabama, Mark Kessler of Holland, Michigan, Gary (Joan) Kessler of Grand Haven, and Gregory Kessler of Grand Haven; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Susanne Hickman of Arvada, Colorado; sisters-in-law: Connie Kessler, Carol Kessler and Grace (Keith) Starr; brother-in-law, Ken DeMolen; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Joan; daughter-in-law, Sandy Kessler; sisters, Roseanne Navseta and Clarabelle DeMolen; brothers, William and Kenneth Kessler; sister-in-law, Caroline Smith; and brothers-in-law, Al Hickman and Roy Smith.
The Funeral Service for Don will be at 11 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with Father Chuck Schwartz officiating. Full Military Rites to be performed by the American Legion, Charles A. Conklin Post 28. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 16, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. Interment will be at Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or St. Patrick–St. Anthony Catholic Parish Church. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Don’s online guestbook.
