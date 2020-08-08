Donald A. Diedrich, age 71, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Rapids. He was born April 16, 1949, in Grand Haven to John and Stella Diedrich. He was the youngest of five children.
He leaves two sons, Jason (Mae) Diedrich and Joshua F. Diedrich; two grandsons, Westin (Faith) and Jonathan Diedrich; his brother, William (Gloria) Diedrich; and two sisters, Dorothy (Dale) Mecimore and Alice Diedrich. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Frank Diedrich.
