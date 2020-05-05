Donald A. Causley, age 62 of Grand Haven, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 1, 2020, at his home. He was born November 9, 1957, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, to Andrew and Bertha (Gugin) Causley. He married Valerie Nagelhout on June 9, 1995.
Donald was employed for 14 years at Grand Industries and, prior to this, he worked for many years at Rapid Flush. He loved to watch NASCAR and the Detroit Red Wings, but most of all, he loved being with his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Valerie; two daughters, Mackenzie and Latisha Causley; two sons, Donald Causley Jr., and Randall Causley; two step-daughters, Megan (Ronnie) VanHook and Danielle (Casey) Painter; two step-sons, Joshua Schuitema and Jason Schuitema; four grandchildren: Farrah and Aubrey VanHook, and Domminic and Everly Causley; and two brothers, Angus (Kathy) Causley and Raymond Causley. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Lila and Eugene; and his mother, Bertha (Gugin) Cartwright.
