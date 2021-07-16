Donald Eugene “Jocko” Tenbrink, age 79, of Grand Haven passed away Monday, December 7, 2020, at North Ottawa Community Hospital from COVID-19. He was born June 28, 1941, in Grandville, Michigan, to Gradus and Marian (Beebe) Tenbrink; and married Barbara Glockzin on December 30, 1992, in Grand Haven.
Don served his country in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked for Herman Miller for many years as a hi-lo driver. He drove a stock car back in the '70s and still enjoyed working on cars, and fishing and hunting. Don was a proud tribal member of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi tribe.
