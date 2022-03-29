Donald Frank Khodl, age 88 of Grand Haven, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at home. He was born on January 18, 1934, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Joseph and Blanche (Zalud) Khodl. Don married Frances P. Helmers on August 27, 1955, in Grand Haven, Mich.
Don was a member of First Presbyterian Church, along with the Grand Haven Eagles Aerie 925, Muskegon Gun Club and the NRA. He served as past president of the North Ottawa Rod and Gun Club and spent many years teaching hunter safety courses for Ottawa County. Don worked as a construction coordinator most of his life and was an avid deer hunter, fisherman, and skeet and trap shooter. He especially loved spending time up north at his cottage on the Betsie River.
(0) comments
