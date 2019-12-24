Donald Francis Reau, age 92 of West Olive, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Don was born July 5, 1927, in Erie, Michigan, to the late Roy and Rhoda (Miller) Reau. He married Kathleen Ellis on September 11, 1948, in Erie, Michigan.
Don served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1952, during both World War II and then the Korean Conflict. He worked for Consumers Energy until his retirement in 1987. Don’s many hobbies included: traveling, camping, fishing, pheasant and duck hunting, gardening, woodworking, and spending time with family and friends. He was also a longtime member of the Rod and Gun Club. Don will be remembered most for his infectious laugh and great sense of humor.
Don is survived by his wife of 71 years, Kathleen; two daughters, Michele (David) Kozicki of Ludington and Danielle (Norm) Palmquist of Grand Haven; son, Michael (Mary) Reau of Grand Haven; six grandchildren: Adam (Beth Ann) Kozicki, Joshua (Amanda) Kozicki, Laurie (Tony) Pease, Sara (Ryan) Wasson, Carson (Allie) Reau and Parker Reau; four great-grandchildren: Haleigh, Cameron, Max and Emryee; brother, Kenneth (Susan) Reau of Toledo, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Micah Kozicki.
Private family services for Don will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Ottawa Community or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Don’s online guestbook.
