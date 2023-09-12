Donald E. Hieftje, age 81, of Novi, Michigan, beloved husband of Yoshimi; loving father of Sherri (Don) Town, Robert Hieftje, Patricia (John Biederman) Wilhoit and the late Jeremy Shin’ichi Hieftje; dear grandfather of Nathan, Deborah, Jacob, Devyn, and four great-grandchildren; brother of Gloria (Glenn) Scharphorn, Lois Price and John Hieftje.
Don was an excellent teacher at Grand Haven High School for 30 years (1964-1994). He was loved and respected by faculty and numerous students over the years and received the Educator Achievement Award many times. Many raved, “The Best Teacher Ever.” He actively volunteered for the Meals on Wheels program for numerous years in Novi. Don was a lead singer of Beyond Belief senior singing and dancing group. Until most recently, he led “Contemporary Issues” class at Livonia Senior Center. He loved to act and be involved in the theater. Don and his smile will be greatly missed by all.
