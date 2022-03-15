Donald Lee Van Oordt, age 92, of Grand Haven, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at home. He was born on January 7, 1930, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to Peter and Florence (Dykman) Van Oordt.
Donald attended Grand Haven High School and went on to proudly serve his county in the U.S. Army, from 1951 to 1953, during the Korean Conflict. He married Harriet Jean DeYoung on July 22, 1955, in Spring Lake, Michigan. Donald was a long-time member of First Christian Reformed Church, where he served as a deacon and an elder, and called on church members. He was the proud owner of Van Oordt Builders, where he was a master carpenter and builder. Donald enjoyed traveling, especially overseas, was a harvester of ginseng, and liked collecting rocks from wherever he traveled. His most memorable trips included Hawaii, China, Greece, the Netherlands and Israel.
