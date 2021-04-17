Donald Glenn Messinger, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away due to complications from COVID-19 on April 10, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Muskegon. He was born July 10, 1945, in Allegan, Michigan.
Don grew up in Gobles, Michigan. He graduated from Gobles High School in 1963, got his bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University, and earned his law degree at DePaul University in Chicago. He married Bonnie Mravic on February 22, 1969, and went on to have four children. Don started his own law practice in Hinsdale, Illinois, and continued his practice in Westmont, Illinois; Grand Haven, Michigan; and Spring Lake, Michigan.
Don was a man of great faith who believed God is always in control. He was caring, generous, an eternal optimist, and an inspiration and mentor to many. He valued hard work and honesty, and believed nothing was more important than family. Don instilled in his family a love of camping and the outdoors. He especially loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.
Much of Don’s free time was spent fishing, golfing, fly-tying, making wine and writing fiction. He also served on many boards, including M.A.D. Ministries, Camp Bluebird, Lakeshore Youth for Christ, Grand Haven Area Arts Council, South Haven Center for the Arts, and S.W.M. Trout Unlimited.
Don is survived by his wife of 52 years, Bonnie; his four children: Michael (Deanne) Messinger, Daniel Messinger, Megan (Chris) Storck and Amanda (Charles) Robbert; his nine grandchildren: Emily, Alex and Christian Messinger, Mageric and Hart Messinger, Layla and Delaney Storck, and Lorelei and Felix Robbert; his sister, Sally (Jerry) Mansfield; as well as many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and a host of long-time friends.
Don was preceded in death by his father and step-mother, Donald and Wilma “Brick” Messinger; his mother and step-father, Bonnie and Rex Allen; sister Donita Keeley and brother-in-law Glen Keeley; nephew Bret Mansfield; and great-niece Khloe England.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, July 11, from 1-4 p.m. at the Trillium Event Center in Ferrysburg. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials honoring Donald Messinger be directed to either M.A.D. Ministries (madministries.net), Love In Action (loveinactiontricities.org) or The Salvation Army (salvationarmy.org).
Share memories with the family at their Online Guest Book at www.sytsemafh.com. Arrangements by Sytsema Cremation Services, 737 E. Apple Ave., Muskegon, MI 49442.
