Donald Paul Stillson, age 81, of Grand Haven passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on January 16, 2022. Donald was born on Nov. 11, 1940.
Donald is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judith Stillson; and their four children: Chrislin, Trisha, Craig and Tim; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Donald was very loved and will be sorely missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.