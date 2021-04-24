Donald “Don” R. DeVries, age 83, passed away on April 21, 2021, in Fremont, Michigan, after battling cancer for many years. Don passed at the Compassion House in Fremont, Michigan, surrounded by his loving family.
Don was born on July 31, 1937, and grew up in Muskegon, Michigan. Don would then move to Spring Lake, Michigan. Don attended Muskegon High School, and went to tech to be an auto mechanic. Don started working at the age of 16 at Geomery Automotive, and he worked there for nine years. Don would then go on to work for Barrett Boat Works for 37 years and Grand Valley Marina for eight. Don also served in the National Guard for eight years. He loved spending time with his family, and loved having his grandchildren around him. Don was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and was a member of the Grand Haven South Kingdom Hall.
