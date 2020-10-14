Donald Richard Rempinski, age 74, of Grand Haven passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at St. Patrick – St. Anthony Catholic Church with the Rev. Charles Schwartz as celebrant. Friends may meet the family 6-8 p.m. Friday, October 16, at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417. Interment will be in Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorial contributions to the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival are appreciated. Services are entrusted to The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.
