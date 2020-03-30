Donald Richard Rempinski, age 74, of Grand Haven passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. He was born May 23, 1945, in Detroit to John and Ann (Pikor) Rempinski, and married Janice Quaderer on September 20, 1969, in Livonia, MI. She preceded him in death on October 17, 2000.
Donald was a member of St. Patrick – St. Anthony Catholic Church in Grand Haven and The New York Central Historical Society. He served on the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival Committee for many years. His other interests were model railroading, classic muscle cars, especially his 1968 Barracuda.
